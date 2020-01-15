Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $2,027,777.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,658 shares of company stock worth $16,355,976. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. 889,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

