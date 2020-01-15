Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $1.78 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.33. 3,668,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,861. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

