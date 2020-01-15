DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.01, approximately 385 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

DECKER MFG CORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMFG)

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

