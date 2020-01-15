Delaney Dennis R Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Delaney Dennis R cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 4.2% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

