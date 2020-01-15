Delaney Dennis R Has $974,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Paypal were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 5,954,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

