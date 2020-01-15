Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,334 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLPH shares. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 4,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

