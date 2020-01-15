Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DAL opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.