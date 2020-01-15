Dempze Nancy E Has $2.81 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 3.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,846. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

