Dempze Nancy E Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Stryker were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.01. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

