Deutsche Bank Downgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 454,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.