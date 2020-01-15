Deutsche Bank Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,132

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) target price (up from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) target price (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bellway to an add rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 4,330 ($56.96) in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,959 ($52.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,673.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,213.74. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,896 ($51.25).

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

