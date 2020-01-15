Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €14.71 ($17.10) and last traded at €14.68 ($17.07), approximately 7,501,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.64 ($17.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.82 and a 200 day moving average of €15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

