DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 143,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $162.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,802,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

