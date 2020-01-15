Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Increased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,860,000 after purchasing an additional 283,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $303,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.