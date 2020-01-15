Digitalcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2,214.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 4,577.4% higher against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1,045.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,637,033 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

