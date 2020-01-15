Digiwage Price Up 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 60.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $12,473.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00194665 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.