Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Trading Down 3.8%

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 602,775 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 716,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Dios Exploration Company Profile (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dios Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dios Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.