Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, approximately 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 9.12% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

