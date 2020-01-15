Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.43, approximately 9,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 387,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares comprises about 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 2.06% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

