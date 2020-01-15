Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Trading Up 1.2%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79, approximately 2,101 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $620,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 36.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.