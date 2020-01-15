Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Trading Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)’s share price were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.45, approximately 853,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,873,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 893.2% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 185,028 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 659.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 319,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 277,557 shares in the last quarter.

