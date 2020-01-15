Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.54, approximately 122,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,053,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JDST. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $72,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 308.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares in the last quarter.

