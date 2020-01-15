Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73, 1,437 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0055 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 1.48% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

