Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0744 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth $911,000.

