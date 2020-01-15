Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.27, 593,140 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,614,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 864.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter.

