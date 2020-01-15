DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.18

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.39. DLH shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 92 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLHC shares. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $207,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

