Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 445,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 150,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Document Security Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,304.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

