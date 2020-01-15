Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $78.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,644,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Docusign by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Docusign by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. Docusign has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $77.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

