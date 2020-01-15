Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,440,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,449,000 after acquiring an additional 521,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

