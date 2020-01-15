Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.