Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 53,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $84.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

