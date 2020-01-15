Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.15

Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 6168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $685.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 50.73% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,400 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $96,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $159,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

