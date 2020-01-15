Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 2,726,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,266. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

