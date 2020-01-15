Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dover traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $118.02, with a volume of 15514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.12.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dover by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.