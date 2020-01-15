DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 379.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

