Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 146 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 164,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Accenture by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 107,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $145.01 and a 52 week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

