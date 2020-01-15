Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.04 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.