Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.