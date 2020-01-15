Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 141,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cigna by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 599,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,637,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $212.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.