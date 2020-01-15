Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

