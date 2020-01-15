Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,751 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.