Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

