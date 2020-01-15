DWS (ASX:DWS) Trading Down 0.5%

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.08 ($0.76), 24,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 128,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.08 ($0.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.10. The company has a market cap of $141.72 million and a PE ratio of 13.78.

About DWS (ASX:DWS)

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

