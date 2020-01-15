DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NYSE:DLNG.PA) Trading 0.4% Higher

DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NYSE:DLNG.PA)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.51, 9,330 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 7,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.