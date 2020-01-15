East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.