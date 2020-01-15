easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Main First Bank lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,348.86 ($17.74).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,491 ($19.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,169.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.