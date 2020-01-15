eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.98. eHealth posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.91.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in eHealth by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,094. eHealth has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

