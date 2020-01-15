Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 510,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,916. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

