Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $920,000 Investment in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.46% of BankFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFIN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

