Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 3,700 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. 213,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

